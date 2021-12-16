9 DaeshISIS terror suspects have been arrested in Turkey.

9 DaeshISIS terror suspects have been apprehended in Turkey.

According to security sources, Iraqi nationals were apprehended during anti-terror operations in central Kirsehir province.

TURKEY’S KIRSEHIR

Sources said on Tuesday that Turkish forces had detained nine people suspected of having ties to the DaeshISIS terrorist group.

According to sources who asked not to be identified due to restrictions on speaking to the media, the suspects — all Iraqi nationals — were arrested in parallel operations in Kirsehir for their alleged terror activities in Iraq.

Photographs and documents seized during the raids revealed that the suspects were active in various units of the terrorist organization in Iraq.

Turkey was one of the first countries to declare DaeshISIS a terrorist organization in 2013.

Since then, DaeshISIS terrorists have attacked the country multiple times, killing 315 people and injuring hundreds more in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks.

To prevent further attacks, Turkey launched anti-terrorist operations both at home and abroad.

Jeyhun Aliyev of Ankara contributed to this piece.