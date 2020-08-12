9 dead, 6 injured in road accident in northeast China

Nine people were killed and six others injured when an overloaded minibus plunged into a ditch in northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province Monday, local authorities said.

The accident took place around 11:10 a.m. in the city of Wuchang after an improper maneuver by the driver, according to the publicity department of the city.

The vehicle had a capacity of seven, but was carrying 15 people, all from Yushu City of neighboring Jilin Province.

Eight passengers died on the spot, and another succumbed to injuries despite emergency treatment. Six persons are being treated for injuries.

Further investigation is under way.