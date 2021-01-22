9 killed in 2 suicide bomb attacks in central Baghdad

BAGHDAD, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) — Up to nine people were killed and 17 others wounded on Thursday in two explosions carried out by two suicide bombers in a market in Iraqi capital Baghdad, an Interior Ministry source said.

The two blasts took place in the morning when a suicide bomber blew up an explosive belt in a crowded popular market in Bab al-Sharji area, while another suicide bomber detonated his explosive belt a few minutes later in the same market, the source told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

“The two blasts killed a total of nine people and wounded 17 others,” the source said, citing the latest police reports.

Iraqi security forces rushed to the scene while ambulances and civilian cars evacuated the wounded people to several nearby hospitals and medical centers, the source added.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, but the militants of the extremist Islamic State (IS) group, in most cases, are responsible for such suicide attacks targeting security forces and crowded areas, including markets and areas where crowds of people gather, including markets, cafes and mosques across Iraq.

Deadly suicide bombings have been rare in the Iraqi capital Baghdad for months, as the security situation has improved in Iraq since the Iraqi security forces fully defeated IS militants across the country late in 2017.

However, sporadic deadly incidents still occur in the war-ravaged country as IS remnants have since melted in urban areas or deserts and rugged areas, carrying out frequent guerilla attacks against security forces and civilians. Enditem