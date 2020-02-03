9 killed in airstrikes in Syrian Idlib: monitor

DAMASCUS, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — A total of nine people were killed on Sunday by airstrikes that targeted Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib, a war monitor reported.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the airstrikes are carried out by Russian warplanes that targeted the town of Sarmin in the eastern countryside of Idlib.

It said the Syrian warplanes also struck several areas in Idlib.

The opposition monitor’s account couldn’t be independently verified.

The Syrian army has been carrying out attacks against the positions of the al-Qaida-linked groups in Idlib for weeks in a bid to capture areas in that province to secure the road connecting the capital Damascus in the south with Aleppo province in the north.