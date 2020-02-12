9 people die of electrocution in eastern India bus mishap

NEW DELHI, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — At least nine people died of electrocution and 18 others were injured in India’s eastern state of Odisha when a moving bus came in contact with an 11 KV live transmission wire on Sunday, confirmed a senior district administration official to Xinhua via phone.

The incident took place near Golanthara area in the state’s Ganjam district, said the official.

The ill-fated bus was moving from Jangalpadu area towards Chikarada, and it came in contact with the 11 KV power transmission line, resulting in casualties.

“This incident happened today afternoon, and nine persons have died. Prima facie the bus came into contact with a high tension wire and caught fire. The 18 injured passengers have been admitted in a local hospital,” said District Magistrate Vijay Amruta Kulange.

Local people helped the trapped passengers to come out of the bus.

All the injured were shifted to a local hospital. The victims were going to attend a wedding ceremony, media reports said.