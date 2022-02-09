9 PKKYPG terrorists are ‘neutralized’ by Turkiye in northern Syria.

In northern Syria, Turkiye ‘neutralizes’ 9 PKKYPG terrorists.

According to the National Defense Ministry, Turkish forces killed at least 14 terrorists on Wednesday.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

The Turkish National Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday that Turkish forces had “neutralized” nine PKKYPG terrorists in northern Syria.

“With a successful operation, our Hero Commandos neutralized 9 PKKYPG terrorists who had opened harassment fire in the Euphrates Shield area and were preparing to attack,” the ministry said on Twitter.

The term “neutralize” is used by Turkish authorities to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed, or were captured.

Turkiye also eliminated 14 terrorists on Wednesday, according to the ministry.

The Turkish Air Force had previously killed five PKK terrorists in northern Iraq’s Zap and Avasin regions.

The PKK terror group hides and plots terror attacks from bases in northern Iraq, just across Turkiye’s southern border.

Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019) are three successful anti-terror operations that Ankara has launched across its border in northern Syria since 2016 to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and allow residents to settle peacefully.

The PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US, and the EU, has killed over 40,000 people in its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkiye, including women, children, and infants.

The PKK’s Syrian offshoot, the YPG, is based in Syria.