9 pro-Iran fighters killed in Israeli strikes in Syria: watchdog

DAMASCUS, April 21 (Xinhua) — A total of nine pro-Iran fighters were killed in the midnight Israeli airstrikes that targeted Syria’s central city of Palmyra, a war monitor reported Tuesday.

The Israeli strikes, carried out by Israeli warplanes from inside the Lebanese airspace, hit positions of the pro-Iran fighters in Palmyra in the eastern countryside of Homs Province, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Britain-based watchdog said three of the slain fighters were Syrian nationals, adding some of the fighters were with the Lebanese Hezbollah group.

A day earlier, Syria’s state TV said the Syrian air defense responded to an Israeli missile strike in Palmyra, providing no further details about the exact targets.

It said a number of missiles were intercepted before reaching their targets.

Israel has carried out dozens of missile attacks during the Syrian war against what it claims are the Iranian positions in the country. Enditem