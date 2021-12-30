900 flights have been canceled across the United States due to staff shortages and bad weather.

900 flights have been canceled across the US due to staff shortages and bad weather.

Around 900 flights have been canceled across the United States due to staff shortages caused by the new Covid variant, causing travel chaos.

According to the tracking website FlightAware, more than 850 flights had been canceled by midday on Wednesday, and the number is still rising.

There were around 1,300 cancellations on Tuesday and another 1,500 on Monday, causing travel chaos throughout the holiday season.

According to the Associated Press, several airlines, including Delta, United, and JetBlue, have reported that the rampaging Omicron strain is causing staff shortages.

As a result of severe weather hitting its hubs and staffing issues, SkyWest was forced to cancel 195 flights.

Over the weekend, the Pacific Northwest was pounded by frigid temperatures and heavy snowfall.

According to FlightAware, Seattle-Tacoma international airport had the highest percentage of departing and arriving flights on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, 164 flights were delayed at Miami Airport, causing travel chaos in the south of the country.

According to data released on Tuesday afternoon, 117 flights at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood airport were delayed.

Staff at Ronald Reagan International Airport in Arlington, Virginia, are seen sorting through suitcases and bags in the departure terminal.

Travelers were scrambling to get home due to the unexpected delays and cancellations.

“My wife had already gone to bed and I didn’t want to wake her up, so I just had to, on the fly, check what’s available,” Sandipan Bannerjee, who was trying to get home to Philadelphia from Miami on Monday, told NBC6.

“I’m lucky I got an affordable ticket with American at that point, but you never know, it could be crazy high prices at the last minute, right?”

Flights at Palm Beach International Airport were grounded for an average of three hours and 37 minutes earlier this week, according to Federal Aviation Administration officials.

According to WPTV, Rosario Estrada was concerned that her son would not be able to attend her daughter’s wedding due to the delays.

“I was worried,” she told the outlet, “because my daughter is getting married, and I was worried that he wouldn’t be able to attend the wedding.”

Travelers were irritated after taking quick Covid tests only to learn that their flight had been delayed.

Kate, a Toronto woman, waited seven hours for her coronavirus test before learning that her flight had been delayed.

The day after New Year’s is expected to be the busiest day of the holiday season, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

The number of people traveling over the holidays this year is higher than last year, but it is still lower than in 2019.

