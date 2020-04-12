93-year-old Turkish man beats coronavirus

BURSA, Turkey

After a 93-year-old Turkish man triumphed over the deadly coronavirus, healthcare personnel saw him off on Saturday with a round of applause.

Recep Altundas was admitted to a state hospital last week in Gemlik in the western Bursa province with COVID-19 symptoms.

After he tested positive for the virus, he was treated at the hospital and was discharged on Saturday on condition of self-isolation at home.

“I had never left home” since social isolation began, he told reporters.

“I don’t know how I got the disease. We were always inside.”

Along with Altundas, eight more people were discharged from the hospital after their COVID-19 treatment was concluded.

Earlier in the day, Turkey’s health minister announced that the death toll in the country hit 1,101, while there have been over 52,000 cases to date.

*Writing by Sena Guler