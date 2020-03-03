94.5 pct of large-scale enterprises in Shanghai resume production

SHANGHAI, March 2 (Xinhua) — Shanghai has seen 94.5 percent of industrial enterprises above designated size resume operation with 66 percent of production capacity recovered, local authorities said Monday.

The electricity consumption of Shanghai’s industrial and commercial companies had returned to 83.6 percent of the normal level by the end of February, according to the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Informatization.

Nearly 100 percent of companies in software and information services have resumed work. Key companies in the city’s artificial intelligence and integrated circuit industries have also resumed work.

The city has rolled out a guideline for companies to resume operation amid the novel coronavirus outbreak in an orderly and safe manner, forming a coordinated system to tackle difficulties that companies might face including problems for returning employees and supply shortages, said Zhang Jianming, deputy director of the commission.

Zhang said Shanghai has coordinated with other provinces and cities, ensuring 304 companies in other provinces resume work to support the city’s production resumption.