94 dead in road accidents in Namibia during festive season

WINDHOEK, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — A total of 94 people in Namibia lost their lives in separate road accidents during the recent festive season, the Namibian Police Force said Friday.

Namibian Police Inspector General Sebastian Ndeitunga said in a statement that 509 crashes were recorded from Nov. 20 to Jan. 15.

According to the country’s police, most of the accidents happened on highways.

“We would like to express our sincere sympathy and condolences to the bereaved families of those who lost their lives during the festive season due to road traffic accidents,” Ndeitunga said.

Statistics from the Motor Vehicle Accident Fund of Namibia show that Namibia ranked first in Africa in road accidents in 2018, with more than 19,000 accidents occurring, which left 700 dead and 7,000 others disabled.