9,500 Spanish tourists managed to leave before the total closure of Morocco against the Covid-19

Around 9,500 Spanish tourists were able to leave Morocco between March 13, when Rabat decided to close the borders with Ceuta and Melilla after previously suspending sea and air connections with our country, and on Friday 21, when he decided to toughen them up, becoming one of the most armored countries against the coronavirus.

The data was provided to this newspaper by the Diplomatic Information Office (OID), which stressed the accompaniment of the Spanish Embassy and the network of 6 General Consulates in Morocco to facilitate many of these outings.

For other European capitals

In total, the agency reporting to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicates that by the Ceuta border, Morocco allowed the departure of 4,500 Spaniards, to which another 600 must be added through that of Melilla. Likewise, it is worth adding another 4,000 Spanish tourists who from March 12 left the neighboring Kingdom “on regular planes to Spain and rescheduled, on the following days until March 20, on flights by other companies through other European capitals” .

To this figure we must add another 400 more Spanish tourists, who were transported from Agadir, Marrakech and El Alauin on three evacuation flights from Binter and one from Air Nostrum Iberia.

Tourists, although foreigners, were 3,810 and 360 who were able to leave by land at this time through Ceuta and Melilla, respectively. .