96% of workers back on site at two Beijing 2022 competition areas

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) — The construction of 24 venues in two competition areas including the National Alpine Skiing Center, the National Speed Skating Hall, and Yanqing Winter Olympic Village has gotten back underway, with 96 percent of workers back on site, the Beijing Major Projects Construction Headquarters Office confirmed on Tuesday.

To meet the requirements of Beijing’s epidemic prevention and control while resuming work, all units participating in the construction of the Beijing Winter Olympic projects have established a joint working mechanism with the local government and health/epidemic prevention departments.

According to the construction plan, all competition venues in downtown Beijing and Yanqing will be completed by the end of 2020.