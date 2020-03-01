98-year-old COVID-19 patient discharged from hospital

WUHAN, March 1 (Xinhua) — A 98-year-old woman patient of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), so far the oldest critical patient cured in China, has been discharged from a makeshift hospital in Wuhan, capital of central China’s Hubei Province, Sunday after recovery.

The patient, identified by her surname as Hu who lived in Jiang’an District of Wuhan, had a fever early last month. She was admitted and transferred to the Leishenshan (Thunder God Mountain) Hospital in Wuhan on Feb. 13, together with her 55-year-old daughter who was also infected with the virus.

She was in critical condition and had a fever of 40 degrees Celcius, and then given antiviral and anti-infection medication and put in 24-hour medical monitoring.

“Her recovery will bring confidence to other patients who are still under treatment,” said Wang Xinghuan, who is in charge of the hospital.

As of Sunday, near 200 COVID-19 patients had been discharged from the hospital.