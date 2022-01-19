A £10 million cocaine smuggling operation has been linked to a Glasgow kitchen firm.

A £10 million cocaine smuggling operation has been linked to a Glasgow kitchen company.

The massive haul was discovered hidden inside an HGV transporting Belgian waffles parked at DM Kitchens in Hillington Industrial Estate, according to the Glasgow High Court.

Four men have been arrested following a £10 million cocaine bust.

After a swoop at Glasgow’s Hillington Industrial Estate, detectives apprehended James Davidson, 58, David Mullarkey, 47, Ellis Hardy, 42, and Wayne Smith, 39.

They were transferring the massive 30kg high-purity haul from a HGV truck to a transit van at Mullarkey’s kitchen company’s location.

Davidson had previously driven a lorry that appeared to be transporting £15,000 worth of Belgian waffles legitimately.

However, it was discovered that the cargo had been hidden in secret compartments in both vehicles that had been specially adapted.

The four were supposed to go to trial, but yesterday they all agreed to plead guilty to charges of cocaine transportation and distribution.

They were remanded in custody, and their fate will be revealed next month.

Hardy was initially being monitored by the police, according to the High Court in Glasgow.

The day before the raid, he and Smith were first caught together in a Transit van.

They eventually made their way to Hillington Industrial Estate, where Davidson had driven his HGV as well.

Mullarkey was then apprehended; he was the owner of DM Kitchens, which is located in the area.

Hearing banging, sawing, and drilling between the two vehicles was heard by the onlookers.

On June 22, 2019, officers moved in on the four suspects.

“The cocaine recovered from the Transit van had previously been concealed in the HGV driven by Davidson,” said prosecutor Greg Farrell.

“Both had been adapted in order to create hidden spaces.

“On June 22, at DM Kitchens, the four were removing cocaine from the lorry and concealing it in the Transit van for distribution.”

The drugs were taped packages with a purity of up to 84 percent.

The cocaine, according to Mr Farrell, could be worth £9.96 million.

Police also discovered encrypted cellphones, but were unable to access any of the information on them.

“He was the owner of the premises,” Mullarkey’s lawyer Dale Hughes said at the hearing.

He was experiencing financial difficulties at the time.”

The sentencing of Davidson of Yoker, Glasgow, Mullarkey of Stepps, Lanarkshire, and Hardy and Smith of Mitcham, London, has been postponed until February 15 in Edinburgh, pending reports.

Judge Jamie Gilchrist also took up the case of the four people who were given curfews under the Serious Crime Prevention Order.