A 100-year-old man died in a house fire in central Pennsylvania, according to state police.

After an overnight blaze, Pennsylvania State Police discovered a 100-year-old man dead in an Adams County home.

The man was in bed around 1 a.m., according to state police.

The home on the 300 block of Arendtsville Road in Biglerville caught fire on Thursday due to faulty wiring in the basement.

According to state police, the fire was extinguished by 4 a.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Adams County Coroner’s Office.

The man’s identity was unknown as of Thursday morning.

