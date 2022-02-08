A 12-year-old boy is killed in a car accident, leaving behind a twin brother and two other siblings: a fundraiser

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched by the family of a 12-year-old boy who died in a car accident on Saturday afternoon.

Jordon A Murlin crashed in the 700 block of Keckler Road, killing Colby Crumlich and two other children.

In connection with the crash, Murlin, 27, is charged with homicide by DUI and other charges.

Crumlich was described as having a “sweet soul” who adored his two younger siblings and was “tied at the hip” with his twin brother.

He adored new video games and aspired to be a gamer, YouTuber, and graphic designer.

“He was a very confident kid,” the family wrote. “He loved hard and was loved even harder.”

Money raised for the campaign will go toward funeral expenses and anything else the family may require during this difficult time.

“Please pray for the siblings, parents, grandparents, and extended family as they all lay Colby to rest,” the family asked.

