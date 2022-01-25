A 12-year-old boy is shot and killed months after writing a letter to the governor expressing his concern that a new gun law would lead to more murders.

On Christmas morning, Artemis Rayford, 12, was playing with his gifts in his Tennessee home when he was shot.

Artemis wrote a letter to the state’s governor, Bill Lee, just before winter break, expressing his concerns that a law set to take effect in July 2021 would result in more murders in the state, according to WREG.

The law in question allows people over the age of 21 to carry guns openly and concealed without a permit or any kind of safety training.

“I am a sixth-grader at Sherwood Middle School,” Artemis wrote in his letter, “and it is my opinion that this new law will be bad, and people will be murdered.”

Joyce Newson, the boy’s grandmother, told the outlet that he was a bright child who was “the pack of the party.”

He was the one who organized the event.”

Artemis, she claimed, died in the arms of his mother.

“The only thing he could do when he was shot was run to his mother,” she explained.

“The blood on her hands took her two days to wash off.”

Shortly after her grandson was killed, Newson said, his teacher showed them the letter he had written, which was intended for Governor Lee.

Newson stated, “I read this letter two or three times.”

Artemis was a participant in the Memphis Police Department’s Gang Resistance Education and Training program, which aims to reduce gang activity and violence among children, according to the letter.

He wrote that the group was debating the consequences of the state’s new gun laws.

Newson expressed her hope that her grandson will inspire others to stand up for what they believe in and effect positive change.

“There are a lot of people who believe, ‘I have a gun in my house.’

‘I’m safe,’ she said, but she wasn’t.

“Because it’s usually the innocent one who gets hurt with them.”

“They believe that these guns will save them, but they are mistaken.

There has to be a better way than guns.”

In the case of the child’s death, no arrests have been made.