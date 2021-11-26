A 12-year-old girl was stabbed to death in Liverpool’s city centre, and four teenage boys were arrested.

A 12-year-old girl was stabbed to death in the city center of Liverpool, and four teenage boys were arrested.

Four boys from Toxteth, one aged 13, two aged 14, and one aged 15, have been arrested on suspicion of murdering Ava White.

Officers were dispatched to a report of an assault at around 8.39 p.m.

When the police arrived, Ava was with friends and had collapsed on the ground.

Witnessed by a member of the public, she was receiving first aid.

Ava and her friends were allegedly involved in a verbal altercation that resulted in her being assaulted, according to police.

After suffering “catastrophic injuries,” Ava was taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, where she died shortly after.

A post-mortem will be performed by the Home Office to determine the cause of death.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to Ava’s family, who are receiving special Family Liaison officers’ support,” Assistant Chief Constable Jon Roy said.

Their world has been shattered, and no parent should ever have to answer the door to find out their child has died.

“From what we understand, the offenders then ran up School Lane, across Hanover Street, and onto Fleet Street,” he added.

“The lights on the Christmas tree on Church Street had just been officially switched on a short while before the incident, and we would appeal to anyone who was on Church Street who saw the incident, or may even have captured it on their phone, to come forward.”

Anyone who saw or may have seen the incident, or who has information about it, is encouraged to come forward.

He said that over the next few days and in the run-up to Christmas, more officers will be present in the city to provide reassurance to residents.

“Ava’s death should serve as a wake-up call to all of us about our individual roles in ending violence against women and girls.

“Ava died on White Ribbon Day, a global campaign to end violence against women, and partners from all over the city came together to commemorate the occasion yesterday.”

