A 13-year-old boy died of a fentanyl overdose after ’40 small bags of drugs were discovered at the Sports and Medical Science Academy.’

According to police, a MIDDLE SCHOOL student died on Saturday from a suspected overdose.

Police said the 13-year-old boy was taken to the hospital on Thursday morning after an apparent fentanyl overdose at the Sports and Medical Science Academy in Hartford, Connecticut.

On Thursday, Hartford police officers were dispatched to the middle school after reports that a seventh-grade boy was unconscious and that drugs were involved.

Because of his age, the student’s name has not been released. He reportedly collapsed and needed CPR to resuscitate him.

Two more boys were taken to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center after complaining of dizziness, according to police. They were later released.

The three minors are believed to have come into contact with the drug at the same time, but it’s unclear whether they ingested it.

In a statement, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said the boy overdosed on the opioid fentanyl while at school, but authorities don’t know how he got the drug.

“We still have a lot to learn about the circumstances of this tragedy, including how a child was able to get such a large quantity of such deadly drugs,” Bronin said. “Our police department will continue their investigation and seek to hold accountable the adults who are ultimately responsible for this child’s death.”

The school was put on a soft lockdown on Thursday while the Drug Enforcement Administration and drug-sniffing dogs searched the grounds for any additional substances.

When the evacuated students returned to school, they had to go through a decontamination procedure.

The school was closed on Friday and classes were canceled.

Authorities discovered a powdery substance in the school’s gym, which they initially mistook for the opioid fentanyl.

Bronin said, “It appears that the drug was brought to the school by a student.”

“Around the school, multiple additional bags of what we believe to be fentanyl were discovered.”

According to the Hartford Courant, the search yielded around 40 bags of fentanyl in two classrooms and the gym.

According to police spokesperson Lt Aaron Boisvert, the DEA collected the drug bags and tested them at their lab.

Fentanyl was discovered, confirming earlier on-scene tests.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that has been approved for the treatment of severe pain, most commonly advanced cancer pain.

According to the DEA, fentanyl is 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine.

Fentanyl overdose deaths are on the rise, according to the CDC.

“It’s frequently combined with heroin and/or cocaine as a combination product – with or without the user’s knowledge – to heighten its euphoric effects.”

