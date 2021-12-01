A 14-year-old boy will stand trial for the murder of 12-year-old schoolgirl Ava White, who was killed when the Christmas lights were turned on.

A 14-year-old boy will stand trial for the murder of 12-year-old Ava White, who was killed at the switch-on of the Christmas lights.

After being assaulted in Liverpool city centre last week, Ava White suffered “catastrophic injuries.”

Today, a 14-year-old boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, appeared in Liverpool Crown Court charged with murder.

The adolescent is also charged with possessing a bladed article.

During the brief hearing, he only spoke to confirm his name, date of birth, and address.

Although no pleas were entered, a provisional trial date of May 16 was set.

The 18th of February will be a plea and trial preparation hearing.

The boy was remanded in secure accomodation after no application for bail was made.

Three more boys, ages 13, 14, and 15, who were arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on conditional bail.

On Thursday night, emergency crews rushed to the city center as families gathered to watch the Christmas lights turn on.

Ava had collapsed on the ground, and a member of the public was desperately trying to save her life when paramedics arrived.

She was rushed to the hospital, but she was unable to be saved, and she died shortly afterwards.

Following the tragedy, tributes poured in for Ava, with bereaved friends and family laying bouquets in the street.

“She was just a bubbly character, so loving and caring,” a friend said.

“She went out with her friends to have fun, and I think what happened is completely unacceptable.”

Peter Duffy, Ava’s headteacher at Notre Dame Catholic College, said she was “much-loved, valued, and unique.”

He described her as “an incredibly popular girl with an incredible group of friends.”

“Our heartfelt condolences and prayers go out to Ava’s family and friends, as well as all those who have been affected by this heinous act.

“At this difficult time, my staff is working with students to provide all of the support they require.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the police at 101.

