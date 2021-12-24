A 14-year-old girl was killed in a store dressing room after a police officer opened fire on an assault suspect.

In a store dressing room, a 14-year-old girl was fatally shot by a police officer who was shooting at an assault suspect.

The Los Angeles Times (TNS) has an article by Kevin Rector, Gregory Yee, Lila Seidman, and Richard Winton.

LOS ANGELES — During a chaotic shooting Thursday that killed the alleged suspect and injured another person, a teen girl at a Burlington clothing store was killed by a bullet fired by an LAPD officer.

Police rounds penetrated a wall, killing the 14-year-old in a dressing room, according to preliminary information released by the Los Angeles Police Department.

In an interview with The New York Times on Thursday evening, LAPD Chief Michel Moore, who was out of town with family but briefed on the incident, described the girl’s shooting as “devastating and tragic.”

“It’s just heartbreaking, and I don’t know how to console a mother and her family,” he said. “But I can assure them, as well as the public and our people, that we will conduct a complete and thorough investigation.”

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon at the store near Victory and Laurel Canyon boulevards around 11:45 a.m.

According to preliminary findings from the Police Department, authorities encountered a man they believed was assaulting someone at the store and opened fire.

It was unclear what prompted the officers to fire their weapons.

According to LAPD Officer Drake Madison, the man was apprehended and died at the scene.

An officer discovered the slain girl who had been struck by a round fired by responding officers during a search for additional suspects or victims, according to LAPD officials.

“One of the officer’s rounds penetrated a wall behind the suspect, beyond which was a dressing room, as officers contacted the suspect and OIS occurred.”

Officers searched the dressing room and discovered a 14-year-old female victim who had been hit by gunfire, according to a tweet from the Los Angeles Police Department’s public information officer.

According to Nicholas Prange, a Fire Department spokesperson, another woman was injured and taken to a trauma center.

Her condition wasn’t known right away.

Moore said police were still reviewing video from multiple closed-circuit cameras in the store, but it appeared the girl was in a…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.