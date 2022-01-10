A 15-year-old British ‘far-right’ schoolboy has been arrested on suspicion of plotting a terrorist attack.

A 15-year-old ‘far-right’ British schoolboy has been detained on suspicion of plotting a terrorist attack.

A BRITISH adolescent has been detained on suspicion of plotting a far-right terror attack.

Anti-terror cops arrested the 15-year-old on Friday as part of a “proactive operation.”

He was detained on suspicion of planning terrorist acts.

The boy has since been released on bail until a date in February, according to the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command.

As part of the investigation, his house in South London was searched.

“After being arrested on suspicion of engaging in conduct in preparation for terrorist acts (contrary to Section 5 Terrorism Act 2006), a 15-year-old boy was detained under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act,” according to the statement.

“The address has been searched.

The teenager was arrested and taken to a London police station, where he was bailed until February.

“There is no immediate threat to the public as a result of this,” says the spokesperson.

“The investigation is being linked to extreme right-wing ideology.”

Officials have warned that a rise in young people being drawn into right-wing extremism is on the way.

The increase has been attributed to children spending more time online during the flu pandemic.

In the year leading up to March 2021, 21 under-18s were arrested for terrorism, with 71% of those arrested having extreme right-wing beliefs.