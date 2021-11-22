A 16-year-old girl was discovered unconscious near a gym after collapsing, and she was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

A 16-year-old girl was discovered unconscious near a gym after collapsing, and she was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A TEENAGER was taken to the hospital in critical condition after collapsing outside a gym.

Last night, police were called to reports of a 16-year-old girl becoming ill on Buckingham Street in Everton, in the grounds of the Lifestyles gym.

Officers arrived on the scene and discovered her unconscious. She is thought to have passed out between 9.30 and 10.45 p.m. on Sunday.

The adolescent was rushed to the hospital, where she is in critical but stable condition.

A cordon is in place around the Lifestyles Everton Park sport centre, and police are still on the scene.

Three police cars are also stationed near the gym, with a police van parked in the leisure centre’s parking lot.

Detectives said they are conducting extensive CCTV, witness, and forensic investigations to determine the full circumstances.

Officers are asking anyone with information to contact them.

“We are in the early stages of this investigation and are working to establish the full circumstances of how a young woman was discovered unresponsive,” Detective Sergeant Timothy Farley said.

“Please contact us if you were in the Great Homer Street area late last night and saw anything or anyone suspicious.”

“In the same way, if you were driving in the area and have dashcam footage, please review it and contact us if you see anything.”

It’s possible that the information you have will be crucial to our investigations.”

“Police are in attendance in Everton this morning,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“On Buckingham Street, near Great Homer Street, in the grounds of Lifestyles gym, we received a report of a concern for the safety of a 16-year-old female.

“She was discovered unconscious and is thought to have passed out between 9.30 and 10.45 p.m. yesterday.”

“The female was taken to the hospital and is now in a critical but stable condition.”

“To determine the full circumstances, extensive CCTV, witness, and forensic investigations are underway.”

Anyone with information is asked to message Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook or tweet @MerPolCC, quoting reference 21000810802.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use their online form at crimestoppers-uk.orggive-informationgive-information to provide information.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https