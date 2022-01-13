A 16-year-old teen was shot 22 times while walking his family’s dog in Texas, prompting police to search for “coward” shooters.

A 16-year-old teen was shot 22 times while walking his family’s dog in Texas, prompting cops to search for ‘coward’ shooters.

A 16-year-old girl was shot 22 times while walking her dog, according to her family, and cops are now on the lookout for her “coward” killer.

On Tuesday, the teen’s mother heard gunshots and desperately tried to call her daughter, knowing she was out walking their family dog Peanut in the area.

Peanut’s family realized something was wrong when they heard scratching at their door around 9.30 p.m. and discovered the 16-year-old missing, according to local Fox affiliate KRIV.

They searched their southwest Houston neighborhood for Diamond Alvarez and discovered her a few blocks away, riddled with bullets.

“She was found by my son.”

I tried CPR but was unable to revive her.

I made every effort to keep her alive.

“I couldn’t,” Diamond’s mother, Anna Machado, told KRIV.

Diamond died at the scene, according to his family, in an open greenspace in their neighborhood, where a makeshift memorial is growing.

“Whoever shot this girl 22 times in the back is a coward,” Diamond’s stepfather, Tito Moczygemba, said.

According to KPRC, Machado’s daughter was a sophomore honor student at Madison High School who enjoyed volleyball and basketball.

She was described as a fun and outgoing, down-to-earth girl who wasn’t afraid to speak up, according to a GoFundMe for funeral expenses.

“The person who did that to her was very cold-hearted,” Jovanna Martinez, a family friend and neighbor, told ABC affiliate KTRK.

“This isn’t right.”

She was a cheerful individual.

Her family adored her.

She was loved by many, and she continues to be loved.

She will always have a special place in everyone’s heart.

I don’t think it’ll be easy for people to get over.”

Diamond adored makeup and had planned to attend cosmetology school before her death.

The GoFundMe stated, “She loved spending time with her family and always managed to live life to the fullest.”

Multiple gunshots were heard in the area, followed by the sound of tires squealing as a dark-colored vehicle sped away, witnesses told police.

The Houston Police Department was working to find surveillance video that could help identify the car involved as of Wednesday night, but had not named a suspect in the case.

On social media, members of the community expressed their shock at Diamond’s death, with one person calling it “just sickening.”

The commenter wrote, “I’m so heartbroken for her parents.”

“Rip young lady… surely someone saw something!” they wrote, hoping that someone would come forward with information that could lead to her killer.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division of the Houston Police Department at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers…

