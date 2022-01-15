A customer who wanted barbecue sauce shot a 16-year-old Wendy’s employee in the head.

A customer seeking barbecue sauce shot a 16-year-old Wendy’s employee in the head.

Brian Durham Jr., 16, was shot in the head, according to police, after a customer allegedly shot through the drive-through window of a Phoenix fast food joint before jumping into the passenger seat of a car that sped away.

At the time, it was about 8:00 p.m.

Friday night

According to police, Theotis Polk, 27, the alleged gunman, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on Saturday.

Durham Jr. is still alive, according to his father, Brian Durham Sr., after hours of emergency surgery.

– He was quoted by Fox 10 News as saying.

According to him, the bullet grazed his head but luckily missed his brain.

Durham Sr. said his son “just stayed quiet and had the guy’s change in his hand,” according to Fox 10 News.

“While the other two were arguing, [he]just remained silent.”

“It was terrifying to learn that your son had been shot because you had no idea what was going on.

“You’ve got a lot on your mind,” the narrator says. “Is his leg broken? Is he dead?”

Durham Sr. elaborated on the debate’s details in a separate interview with NBC 12.

He claimed that his son was between the alleged gunman and his intended target at the register, where the latter informed the suspect that the barbecue sauce was extra.

“So, the guy on the outside tells him, ‘No, you have to pay for it,’ and he gets louder,” Durham Sr. told NBC 12.

“The [suspect]got out of his car, walked up to the window, and fired… he couldn’t care less about his life.”

Durham Jr. referred to his son’s survival as a “miracle.”

“It’s not right for my son to be standing.”

“If he had switched two seconds to the left, maybe one,” he said, “he would have been gone.”

Now the focus is on the recovery process, which is still in its early stages.

“They don’t know how the bullet fragments [hit his brain]and they don’t know how his speech will be,” Durham Sr. told NBC 12.

“They give him commands, and he moves his fingers and toes but can’t speak.”

Durham Sr. told NBC 12 that he got the job to help his mother pay bills while attending full-time school.

To help pay for medical expenses, the family set up a GoFundMe account.

