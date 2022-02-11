A 17-year-old schoolgirl FAKED a brain tumor to defraud Louis Tomlinson and his fans of £400,000 in private jet trips to Disney World.

Megan Bhari, who died in 2018, founded the charity Believe in Magic in 2012 to help “other” terminally ill children.

According to The Times, she died of heart failure caused by a fatty liver, but there was no mention of a tumor in her medical records.

Her charity, which had the support of One Direction, Taylor Swift, and Ed Sheeran, was dissolved last week after an investigation discovered nearly £400,000 missing from its books.

Other celebrities who have contributed to its fundraising efforts include Jessie J, Pharrell Williams, Taylor Swift, Little Mix, and Olly Murs.

According to reports, while in the US for “treatment,” Bhari traveled by private jet and luxury liners and stayed at Disney resorts.

As she appealed for “life-saving” funds, One Direction and its adoring fans raised a fortune to help her.

Doctors were concerned at the time about her frequent hospital visits, which turned up no serious problems.

One Direction helped the then-teen raise £120,000 for radon therapy in January 2015, amid reports she had developed a second tumor.

Louis Tomlinson, a member of the band, is said to have made a significant personal donation to the fund.

In the same year, David Cameron gave her a special award for her work as an “outstanding volunteer.”

Parents of other children with cancer, on the other hand, became concerned about the teen’s accounts of her illness and began an investigation.

Joanne Ashcroft, from Wigan, noticed that the fundraising appeals for her treatment were lacking in specifics.

“I spoke to other oncology parents close to me who felt the same way,” she told The New York Times.

“Our own children had endured the most heinous diseases and treatments imaginable, and there was something in the words that didn’t ring true.”

They hired a private eye, who discovered Bhari was staying at Walt Disney World in Florida.

Following “multiple complaints,” the Charity Commission launched an investigation into Believe in Magic before freezing its accounts.

It was discovered that huge withdrawals of £133,000 were made in the year to November 2015, followed by £156,000 the following year.

The charity’s trustees had collectively failed to file its accounts, resulting in “misconduct andor mismanagement,” according to the Commission.

The complaints were investigated by the police, but there was insufficient evidence to pursue the case further.

Last week, the charity was shut down, and any remaining funds were donated to the Round Table Children’s Wish.