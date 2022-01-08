A 19-year-old Breaking Bad clone was sentenced to 23 years in prison for stabbing a man in the head before attempting to dissolve his body in acid.

A 19-year-old Breaking Bad-style killer was sentenced to 23 years in prison after stabbing a man in the head and attempting to dissolve his body in acid.

Before plunging his father’s Royal Marine commando dagger 16cm deep into the skull of 38-year-old Stephen Chapman in October 2020, George Knights, 19, made the sick confession that he was inspired by the crime series.

He then dumped the body in a neighbor’s plastic wheelie bin before saturating it with six bottles of high sulphuric concentrate drain cleaner.

Knights had previously told a jury that he had a ready supply of acid from his home in Rochester, Kent, where he attempted to manufacture amphetamine.

At Maidstone Crown Court, the 19-year-old was given a minimum sentence of 23 years in prison.

The court was told during the sentencing hearing that the copycat killer had also planned to kidnap the daughter of a “well-known fashion tycoon.”

On his arrest, he was found with notes containing the names, addresses, and phone numbers of his intended victim and her family, as well as a police uniform.

Prosecutor Caroline Carberry QC told Maidstone Crown Court in Kent that the kidnapping and ransom plot was “no idle fantasy,” and that Knights is a high-risk public threat.

Knights was also known to carry knives, according to the court, and had told a friend the night before the brutal killing that he wanted to “hurt someone and rob them” of £2,500 – the exact amount of cocaine Mr Chapman agreed to sell the teenager when they met at Knights’ home in Rochester, Kent.

Knights, who took insulin as part of his steroid cycle, advised his friend that he could inject his victim with it because it would “cause a heart attack and kill without leaving a trace.”

His lifestyle was described as “bizarre and stranger than fiction” at his trial, focusing on the use, manufacture, and sale of both prescription and illegal drugs.

As a DVLA online account password reminder, he used the name of Breaking Bad’s lead character Walter White, who made crystal methamphetamine himself.

Knights left the acid-soaked body of forklift driver Mr Chapman head-first in the conservatory bin at his home in Delce Road to go out partying with friends, the jury heard.

He not only filmed himself bingeing on drugs and alcohol, boasting that he would show it to his “new friends in jail,” but he also returned home briefly to take bizarre photos of Mr Chapman with his feet holding the bin lid open.

The body was discovered two days later, badly decomposing but still alive.

