A 19-year-old man confessed to attempting to set fire to an immigrant’s home in retaliation for trash left in his yard.

A 19-year-old man admits to attempting to set fire to an immigrant’s home in retaliation for trash left in his yard.

According to Lancaster County prosecutors, a 19-year-old threw two Molotov cocktails at his immigrant neighbors’ house because he was enraged that they had left a couple of empty bottles outside his house.

Prosecutors said Jeremy M Anderson, of Mount Joy, admitted to attempting to set fire to the Mexican family’s home in February 2021 after discovering the garbage.

According to a press release from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, Anderson recently pleaded guilty to ethnic intimidation, arson, and trash scattering.

He was given a sentence of two to five years in state prison.

Around 10:17 a.m., police arrived.

Prosecutors said they discovered two glass bottles with fabric protruding from the top near the immigrant family’s home on the 200 block of Mount Joy Street on July 21, 2021.

Both appeared to have been set on fire and smelled like an alcohol-based accelerant.

Anderson later admitted to throwing the bottles at his neighbor’s house in retaliation for what he claimed were empty bottles left in front of his home by Mexican immigrants, according to prosecutors.

According to prosecutors, police also obtained video surveillance footage from Anderson’s neighbors, which showed him throwing the bottles.

Anderson was seen fleeing the scene as the glass broke and the fire started.

