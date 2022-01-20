A 19-year-old woman breaks the record for the longest solo flight around the world.

A 19-year-old woman sets a new world record for solo flight around the globe.

The Associated Press’s MARTA FIORIN and RAF CASERT

KORTRIJK, Belgium (AP) — Zara Rutherford, a 19-year-old Belgian-British pilot, broke the world record for the youngest woman to fly solo around the world on Thursday, touching down in western Belgium 155 days after taking off.

Rutherford will go down in history as the first woman to break the world record, which had been held by Shaesta Waiz, a 30-year-old American aviator, since 2017.

Since Briton Travis Ludlow set the overall record as an 18-year-old last year, Rutherford will have to settle for second place.

Zara Rutherford, a Belgian-British teen pilot, is embraced by her mother, Beatrice, after landing her Shark ultralight plane at Kortrijk Airport in Kortrijk, Belgium, on Thursday, January.

The year is 2022.

Her three-month journey around the world in her ultralight Shark plane was supposed to take three months, but bad weather and visa issues kept her grounded for weeks at a time, extending her adventure by about two months.

Rain, drizzle, sunshine, and even a rainbow over Kortrijk airport on Thursday exemplified the constantly changing, frequently bad weather she had been experiencing.

She did a flyby of the airport before finally landing, after being escorted by a four-plane formation in a huge V across much of Belgium.

She embraced her parents and draped herself in both the Union Jack and the Belgian tricolor flag after waving to the cheering crowds.

“Winter in Europe presents a lot of challenges,” she said as she was held back for days on the final leg of her journey.

She had to deal with temperatures as low as -35 C (-31 F) in Siberia and as high as 32 C (90 F) in Indonesia, after all.

Fog, wildfire smoke, and even typhoons hampered her progress.

She stopped in five continents and visited 41 countries during her 52,000-kilometer (28,000-nautical-mile) journey.

“Everywhere,” she said, “the people were incredible.”

Zara Rutherford, a Belgian-British teen pilot, walks across the tarmac with a British and Belgian flag after landing her Shark ultralight plane at Kortrijk airport in Kortrijk, Belgium, on Thursday, Jan.

2022.

