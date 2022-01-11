A 2,000-year-old Roman town was discovered along the HS2 route.

Along the HS2 route, archaeologists discovered a 2,000-year-old Roman town.

Along the route of the HS2 high-speed railway, a ROMAN town dating back more than 2,000 years has been discovered.

Pottery, jewels, and over 300 coins were among the ancient artifacts discovered.

It’s at an undisclosed site in south Northamptonshire where 80 archaeologists have been digging for a year.

Due to its close proximity to the River Cherwell, a 32ft wide Roman road runs through what was once an Iron Age village, indicating that it was likely busy with carts for trade.

The coins also suggest “significant” trade.

The site, dubbed Blackgrounds because of its black soil, yielded glass vessels, decorative pottery, jewelry, and even make-up evidence.

“Uncovering such a well-preserved and large Roman road, as well as so many high-quality finds, has been extraordinary and tells us so much about the people who lived here,” said James West, site manager for the Museum of London Archaeology’s Headland Infrastructure.

Since 2018, over 100 archaeological sites have been discovered along the route.

Tonight at 8 p.m., it will be featured in the BBC Two documentary Digging for Britain.