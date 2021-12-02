A 21-year-old female cop is facing dismissal after stalking a man by showing up at his home and calling him repeatedly.

A POLICE officer is facing dismissal for stalking, just months after joining the force.

Magistrates gave rookie PC Emma Bewick, 21, a ten-week suspended sentence for repeatedly calling at her victim’s home and workplace.

She now stands to lose her job with the South Wales Police Force.

Bewick “pursued conduct that amounted to stalking” victim Gavin, according to the court.

“You knew or should have known that amounted to harassment,” Burrows says.

Bewick, of Llanharan, Pontyclun, was charged with “unwanted contact” with Burrows, according to the charge.

“Attending at his home address unannounced, attempting to make unwanted contact with him, and attending places where he frequents,” according to prosecutors.

Bewick admitted stalking without fear, alarm, or distress in Talbot Green, South Wales, between October 7 and 25.

She was sentenced to a 10-week suspended sentence at Cwmbran Magistrates Court.

The officer from South Wales Police is now facing an accelerated misconduct hearing for “discreditable conduct.”

Following her arrest and conviction for harassment, she is accused of “breaching the Standards of Professional Behaviour in relation to Standard 5 Orders and Instructions and Standard 9 Discreditable Conduct.”

Bewick began her dream job this year, shortly after graduating from university, when she joined the South Wales Police Force.

She studied policing at the University of South Wales, but her career could be cut short less than six months after graduation.

Bosses at the force’s headquarters will make the final decision tomorrow.

