A 23-year-old female prison officer had a romp with a violent lag who had been sentenced to ten years in prison for assaulting his girlfriend.

A 23-year-old female prison officer romped with a violent lag who was sentenced to ten years in prison for assaulting his girlfriend.

A FEMALE prison officer has admitted to having sex with a violent inmate who was imprisoned for brutally assaulting his girlfriend.

While working at HMP Lancaster Farms, Alisha Fallows, 23, had a secret affair with thug Damien Baxendale, 32.

According to Preston Crown Court, Fallows “wilfully neglected her public duty” by forming a relationship with the lag between in November of last year.

According to Lancs Live, the officer’s forbidden affair “amounted to an abuse of the public’s trust in him.”

When Fallows met him, he was serving a ten-year sentence for a vicious attack on a former partner seven years prior.

Baxendale kicked and punched his girlfriend so hard that she suffered a bleed on the brain and a fractured eyesocket.

During his sentence, he developed a close friendship with Fallows, who was fired when their affair was revealed.

According to the court, the four-month romance ended on Valentine’s Day this year.

Fallows, of Furness, pleaded guilty today in Preston Crown Court to misconduct in a public office.

When the disgraced officer returns to court on February 11 to be sentenced, Judge Philip Parry warned her that she might end up in prison.

Baxendale, who is now incarcerated at HMP Liverpool, was also in the dock.

He admitted to possessing an item without authority, namely a cellphone.

In February, he will be sentenced.