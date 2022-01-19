A 24-year-old woman with Multiple Sclerosis faces eviction from her dead grandmother’s Glasgow home.

Caitlin Paul, who had lived with her grandmother Elizabeth, 72, on and off for five years before the pensioner was admitted to hospital with sepsis in February 2021, had been the primary caregiver for her.

Caitlin then moved in permanently to care for Buddy the dog while her grandmother recovered and re-learned basic motor skills, according to the Daily Record.

Elizabeth was given a new wheelchair by Cadder Housing after her grandmother was discharged from the hospital on November 10, 2021.

Caitlin was supposed to be added to the tenancy agreement so she could be officially documented, but Elizabeth was tragically caught by Covid just days after she was released from the hospital.

She died not long afterwards, before the tenancy documents could be updated.

Caitlin, who has MS, will be evicted from her home on Thursday and will be left homeless with her two dogs.

“Me and my gran were really close, so I stayed with her all the time,” she told the Record.

She was sick with sepsis last year, so I had to call an ambulance and take her to the hospital.

“We got a call saying she wouldn’t make it through the night, and then another call the next night saying she wouldn’t make it through the night, but she did.”

“She spent ten months in the hospital and lost all of her mobility.

She had to relearn how to feed herself, but she was incredible.

“She was a Cadder Housing tenant, but when she was in hospital, they offered her a specially adapted home.”

“I prepared the house for her return by decorating it in a pleasant and fresh manner.

We had a lot of balloons up for her discharge from the hospital.

“I had even prepared a sausage sandwich for her.”

