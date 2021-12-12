A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death in Bolton before a 41-year-old man was seriously injured in a knife attack less than a mile away.

In Bolton, a man, 25, was stabbed to death before a man, 41, was seriously injured in a knife attack less than a mile away.

After one man was killed in a double stabbing, detectives launched a murder investigation.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing on Battenberg Road in Bolton, Lancashire, yesterday evening.

A 25-year-old man was rushed to the hospital by emergency services, but he died shortly after.

Police were then dispatched to a second stabbing on Lincoln Road, which was less than a mile from the first.

Officers arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of murder after he was found seriously injured but in a stable condition.

The two stabbings have been linked, and two more people have been arrested in connection with the incidents, according to Greater Manchester Police.

In connection with the Lincoln Road stabbing, a 27-year-old man has been arrested for assault.

Both a 21-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man have been arrested and are in police custody.

Both incidents are suspected to be linked, and investigations into the circumstances surrounding the attacks are ongoing.

“This was a tragic incident where a young man has sadly lost his life,” Detective Chief Inspector Dan Clegg of GMP’s Major Incident Team said.

At this extremely difficult time, our thoughts are with his family and friends.

“Officers are still on the scene at both locations, and cordons have been set up while we investigate and piece together what happened yesterday.”

“Anyone with information, including dashcam or CCTV footage from the area at the time of the incident, should contact us on 0161 856 7382,” says the statement.