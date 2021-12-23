A 260,000-square-foot bakery line will be added to a bread and roll company.

For the tenth time, the headquarters of a bread and roll company is expanding.

Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls and Bread, based in Guilford Township, Franklin County, near Chambersburg, is expanding its bakery line to include an additional 260,000 square feet of production space and a 16,000 square foot cold dock.

“Martin’s has seen significant growth in both their fresh retail business and their frozen international business over the past two years,” the company said in a statement.

The company said it will add an additional bakery line to its current production facility at 1000 Potato Roll Lane to meet increased demand for its products.

The cold dock will be used to ship frozen goods to third-party international distributors.

“Building for the future necessitates meticulous planning,” said Tony Martin, president of Martin’s.

“We take our responsibility to lead this company into the future very seriously because we know that it provides a living for hundreds of families and is a major contributor to our community.”

In 1955, the company was founded.

This month, there was a groundbreaking ceremony.

The company did not provide a project timeline.

– Associated Press

Daniel Urie can be followed on Twitter @DanielUrie2018 and liked on Facebook.