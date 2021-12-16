A 3-alarm fire broke out in the DoubleTree hotel in Olympia, sending flames ‘over 100 feet into the air.’

The DoubleTree hotel in Olympia was evacuated after a three-alarm fire broke out, sending flames “over 100 feet into the air.”

On Wednesday morning, firefighters were called to a construction site near Washington Street and Olympia Avenue in Washington.

The Olympia Fire Department did not respond to multiple phone calls made by The Sun.

Firefighters fought the three-alarm blaze as the flames lit up the night sky, according to video from the scene.

The cause is unknown and is being looked into.

There will be more to come…

