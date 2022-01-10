A 30-foot-long’sea dragon’ from 180 million years ago was discovered in the MIDLANDS, making it one of the ‘greatest’ fossil discoveries in UK history.

SCIENTISTS have hailed the discovery of the UK’s largest and most complete fossil “sea dragon.”

The 30ft skeleton of the dolphin-like ichthyosaur was discovered in Rutland Water, Rutland, by experts.

It’s been around for 180 million years.

They can reach a height of 82 feet (25 meters).

In the early 19th century, fossil hunter and palaeontologist Mary Anning discovered the first ichthyosaurs, also known as sea dragons because of their large teeth and eyes.

“Despite the many ichthyosaur fossils found in Britain, it is remarkable to think that the Rutland ichthyosaur is the largest skeleton ever found in the UK,” Dr Dean Lomax, a palaeontologist who has studied the species, said.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime find and one of the most important discoveries in British palaeontology.”

Tomorrow at 8pm on BBC Two, Digging For Britain, the excavation will be broadcast.