A £3,000 collection of Celtic player shirts and rare Hoops tops has been amassed by a Celtic superfan.

Paul Lamb, a supporter, began collecting player-worn shirts in 2011 and now has around 140 tops.

The earliest is a 1970 shirt worn by Bobby Lennox.

Over the course of a decade, a Celtic superfan has spent around £30,000 collecting players’ shirts, and has had to build a special wardrobe to keep them in.

Paul Lamb, 46, began collecting player-worn shirts in 2011 and now has around 140 shirts in his collection.

Around half of the collection was worn by players, with the remaining half serving as match spares.

To keep his collection in perfect condition, he wraps each piece individually in special garment covers.

They are kept in a custom-made wardrobe in his bedroom in Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire, which he built himself for around £60 in materials.

Paul’s proudest achievement is collecting all ten Celtic testimonial tops, which are special tops worn for a farewell match.

The first, worn by Bobby Lennox in 1970, is identical to the style worn by Celtic’s legendary European Cup-winning team in 1967.

“I got started in 2011,” Paul, a painter and decorator, said. “I’ve always been into football shirts and I used to buy the replicas.”

“I got into the match-worn and player-issued ones in 2011.”

“It all started with a Scott McDonald shirt, and from there I learned a lot about player shirts.”

“I was thinking it was like the big ones up for auction – Maradona – and only millionaires were bidding on them.”

“There’s a big market for it; nearly every team in the world has a collector who buys their shirts.”

“I’m too scared to calculate it, but it’s probably in the region of £30,000.”

“But that’s over a ten-year period, in drips and drabs.”

“Some of them are extremely rare, such as cup final shirts.”

“It’s probably a 50/50 split because not all of them are match-worn.”

“Some have been worn, and some have been given to players.”

“Every player has two shirts at every game they play in case one gets damaged.

“As a result, it’s sometimes the player’s extra shirt.”

Short summary of Infosurhoy.