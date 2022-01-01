A £300,000 scratchcard win is a ‘dream come true’ for a couple who shielded for months during the Covid pandemic.

After purchasing a scratchcard at a Tesco Extra in Broadstairs, Louisa and Greg Tomlinson were given an early Christmas present.

After almost two years of shielding due to ill health, a couple who won £300,000 on a scratchcard have described it as a “dream come true.”

Louisa and Greg Tomlinson of Ash, Kent, purchased their winning scratchcard at Tesco Extra in Broadstairs during a pre-Christmas shopping spree.

Mr Tomlinson, 62, said they found out they had won after putting their groceries away and checking the scratchard.

“I was busy with mine when Louisa said, ‘I think I’ve won £10,000,’ then paused and counted the number of words she’d revealed again before saying, ‘hang on, I think we’ve won an awful lot of money,'” he explained.

After suffering a stroke and undergoing treatment for a hole in her heart, Mrs Tomlinson said the past two years have been “really tough” for her and her husband.

Because of her health, the couple has stayed away from the pandemic for the majority of it in order to avoid contracting Covid-19.

Mrs Tomlinson explained, “I’d just started a new job when I had the stroke, and while treating it, the doctors discovered that I also had a hole in my heart.”

“I haven’t worked since, and Greg, who is a trained electrician, had to take a part-time delivery job to keep me company while I recovered.”

The couple has five children and has been married for 22 years.

They intend to use the funds to realize their dream of owning a home.

“I’ve always wanted to own our own home, and to be honest, I’ve spent the last 18 months scouring Rightmove for the ideal little cottage,” Mrs Tomlinson said.

“I knew we’d never be able to afford it, but daydreaming while shielding kept me occupied… this is a dream come true.”

Mrs Tomlinson expressed an interest in volunteering at her local hospital once she is “back on her feet.”

“I wouldn’t be here today for another truly life-changing event if it hadn’t been for them,” she said.

PA News Agency contributed to this report.

