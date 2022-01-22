A 33-year-old man is accused of murdering an 86-year-old charity fundraiser who was discovered dead next to her critically injured husband in court.

A 33-year-old man is accused of killing an 86-year-old charity fundraiser who was discovered dead next to her critically injured husband in court.

Freda Walker, 86, was found in her 50-year-old home with “horrendous” injuries, while her husband Kenneth, 88, is still in the hospital.

After the horror in Langwith Junction, Derbyshire, on Saturday, Vasile Culea, 33, was charged with murder and attempted murder.

Today, the Romanian national appeared before Nottingham Magistrates’ Court for a brief hearing.

Culea spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth, and address in the dock, wearing a grey tracksuit and handcuffs.

During the hearing, he kept his head bowed and was remanded in custody until his next appearance on Tuesday at Derby Crown Court.

The suspect was apprehended at his home in Church Warsop, about three miles from the scene of Freda’s murder.

At 9 a.m. last Saturday, emergency crews were dispatched to the couple’s home after a concerned neighbor discovered them.

The murder, according to Derbyshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Dave Kirby, was “an act of horrendous cowardice.”

The incident was previously confirmed by police to be a suspected burglary.

Kenneth, a former chairman of Bolsover District Council and a retired miner, is still in critical condition in hospital.

The couple was described as “lovely people” who were “well-known” in the neighborhood.

Kenneth, a retired mining safety inspector, had recently celebrated his 88th birthday.

Mark Fletcher, the MP for Bolsover, has paid tribute to the couple, expressing his “thoughts and prayers” for them at this difficult time.

Heartbroken neighbors in the “close-knit” community have also paid their respects.

Outside the couple’s home, flowers were left with a touching note that read, “To a lovely lady who would help anyone she could.”

“Ken and Freda were devoted to one another,” a local resident said.

Everyone who knew them was taken aback by this.”

“Our thoughts are with the couple’s family and friends,” ACC Kirby said, “and I, along with the rest of Derbyshire Constabulary, send our best wishes to Ken.”

“While today’s charge is unquestionably good news, and one that I hope provides some relief, the investigation into the incident is still ongoing, and I would again urge anyone with information to come forward.”

“Detectives are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who was walking or driving on Station Road between 4.30pm on Friday 14 January and 9am on Saturday 15 January.”

Anyone with information should call Derbyshire police on 101 and mention the following reference: 240-150122: