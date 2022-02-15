A 33-year-old woman is facing legal action after her noisy cockerels ‘woke up furious neighbors at 4 a.m. for years.’

After years of waking up furious neighbors at 4 a.m., a woman, 33, is facing legal action.

A COURT battle is looming over a Lorry driver’s loud cockerels, which have allegedly woken neighbors at 4 a.m. for years.

After being served with a noise abatement order, Jess Marson, 33, failed to reduce the disturbances.

She refers to herself as the “crazy chicken lady” and says she couldn’t imagine life without them or the rest of her animals, which include geese, goats, and Brian, a pot-bellied pedigree pig.

However, since the first complaint to Kirklees council in West Yorkshire in 2019, neighbors say they have been a nuisance for three years.

“The noise from the crowing cockerels has affected and continues to affect our daily life,” one resident said in a witness statement.

“This isn’t just a single bird crowing every now and then; there are multiple birds here.”

“Once one bird starts crowing, other birds usually join in with nearly continuous crowing, either simultaneously or sequentially.”

The neighbors claim their “health” has been harmed and their “enjoyment” of their garden has been ruined, according to the Manchester Evening News (MEN).

“The birds are in a direct line to, and almost at the same height as, our bedroom window, around 120m away,” the resident explained.

“The number of birds kept has increased over time, exacerbating the problem.”

“We believe at least six, and possibly ten or more, cockerels have been kept since 2019.”

Jess, who works in animal welfare, will appear in Kirklees magistrates court.

“I adore these cockerels,” she told MEN.

Because I don’t have children, these animals are my ‘babies.’

“Obviously, being woken up isn’t pleasant, but this is a semi-rural area, and I rent the land from a local farmer.”

“When I learned there had been a complaint, I was furious.”

Instead of filing a complaint with the council, I would have preferred the person in question to come to me directly.

“I had anti-crow collars fitted to the cockerels’ throats, which tighten their passages and muffle their sound, and I believe it has helped.”

“I’ve tried it on all of them, but it seems to work better on some than others.

“The council wants me to lock them up in a dark room, but I believe that is cruel.”

