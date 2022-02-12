A 34-year-old woman has launched a desperate bid for £120,000 to treat a rare cancer she has been misdiagnosed for three years.

A 34-year-old woman launches a last-ditch bid for £120,000 to treat a rare cancer she has been misdiagnosed for three years.

Laura Gilmore Anderson has Neuroendocrine cancer, which began in her pancreas and spread over the years she was dismissed by doctors.

Before being diagnosed with a rare and incurable form of cancer, a 34-year-old woman spent nearly three years having her health concerns dismissed by doctors.

Laura Gilmore Anderson has Neuroendocrine cancer, which began in her pancreas and spread over the years she was misdiagnosed.

Laura, who is from Longford, Ireland, but now lives in Glasgow, was repeatedly turned down by doctors when she complained of stomach and back pain.

Worse, she and her husband, Paul Anderson, were expecting their first child at the time.

“I was in and out of the GP with lots of lower abdominal and lower back pain,” Laura told the Mirror.

“Every time I had blood drawn, they would just say it was a viral infection, over and over again, until I persisted and pushed.

“After we got married in 2018, we were trying to conceive, and I was always missing work.”

“You’re explaining that to the doctor, and I was just thinking there was something wrong with me, like ovaries or something.”

However, they never looked into it further at the time.”

Laura was told by her doctor that she just had an infection and that she would be fine.

When her pain was investigated, a swollen spleen was discovered, but she was dismissed and told it would go away with time.

Then came the pandemic, which threw Laura’s life, and the lives of so many others, into disarray.

Laura often found herself in agony without medical help as GP surgeries transitioned to virtual or phone-based triages and appointments.

“I was in and out of A&E during Covid, getting ultrasounds and a slew of other scans,” she said.

“In January 2020, when my health was at its worst, I had a scan, which revealed a swollen spleen.

“They told me right then that I was young, fit, and healthy, and that it would all go away with time.”

“I went back in April because it was the easiest thing to do.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.