A 35-year-old woman was sentenced to five years in prison for having sex with a 15-year-old boy after grooming him through text messages.

Woman, 35, was sentenced to five years in prison for having sex with a 15-year-old boy after grooming him through text messages.

A PRETATOR has been sentenced to prison after sending hundreds of text messages to a “vulnerable” teenage boy.

Carole Taylor, 35, has served five years in prison for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in Eastbourne, East Sussex.

Taylor sent the teen sexually explicit messages before they met up for sex on two occasions.

Taylor, who was 32 at the time she began grooming the boy, pleaded not guilty to the charges and forced the boy to testify during the six-day trial.

She was convicted of two counts of sexual activity with a child, one count of meeting a child after sexual grooming, and one count of sexual communication with a child, however.

After being imprisoned on January 14, Taylor will be a lifelong sex offender.

“The offences were committed when Taylor was between the ages of 32 and 33,” said Detective Sergeant Michaela Haddock of the East Sussex Safeguarding investigations unit.

“According to the court, she had a sexual relationship with a highly vulnerable 15-year-old boy who was known to her.”

She groomed him for several weeks via text messages before meeting him for sex on two occasions.

“This was a heartbreaking case in which a young boy was groomed and sexually exploited by someone he looked up to and trusted.

“His extraordinary bravery in providing evidence in this case is admirable, and it is no doubt a major factor in the jury’s unanimous decision.

“While the sentence reflects the seriousness of Taylor’s behavior’s irreversible impact on this child, I hope that it will now allow him to move forward with his life in a positive manner.”

“All reports of child abuse are taken very seriously, and anyone with information about such crimes can contact us at any time and arrange to speak with our investigators in confidence.”