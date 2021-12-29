A 3,500-year-old Egyptian pharaoh’s mummy has been “digitally unwrapped,” revealing “unprecedented detail.”

‘Digitally unwrapped’ mummy of 3,500-year-old Egyptian pharaoh reveals ‘unprecedented detail’

The mummified remains of Egyptian pharaoh Amenhotep I were discovered in 1881, but it had never been unwrapped for study until now — and Egyptian scientists claim they did so without removing a single layer of embalming linen.

According to NBC News, Egyptian scientists used advanced X-ray technology and computerized tomography (CT) scanning to reveal the secrets of King Amenhotep I’s mummified body.

“For the first time, we can know information about the mummy without disturbing the mummy,” said Zahi Hawass, a prominent Egyptologist and one of the scientists involved in the research, according to NBC.

Hawass and Dr.

The findings are detailed in a paper published Tuesday by Sahar Saleem, a radiology professor at Cairo University’s department of medicine.

Saleem said the well-preserved pharaoh could be studied “in unprecedented detail” using non-invasive, digital techniques, according to CNN.

Amenhotep I was “about 35 years old and 169 centimeters (5.5 feet) tall” when he died, according to CNN. “He had a narrow chin, a small narrow nose, curly hair, and mildly protruding upper teeth,” Saleem added.

According to Yahoo! News, the king was buried with 30 amulets and jewelry pieces, as well as a beaded metallic girdle.

According to the BBC, Amenhotep I died as a result of an infection or a virus because there were no wounds or disfigurement due to disease.

Amenhotep I ruled Egypt between 1525 and 1504 BC, according to NBC News.

On Dec. 1, the study was published in the journal Frontiers in Medicine.

29.

READ MORE HERE: