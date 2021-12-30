A 36-year-old man was arrested after a robbery at a Partick church in broad daylight.

After a daylight robbery at a church in Partick, a man, 36, was arrested.

According to reports, a man was arrested after allegedly robbing a church in Glasgow’s west end.

Following reports of a theft, police rushed to Partick South Church on Dumbarton Road at 2.30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29.

In connection with the incident, the 36-year-old was detained and charged.

He was released on the condition that he appear in Glasgow Sheriff Court the following year.

“A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a theft from Partick South Church on Dumbarton Road in Glasgow that occurred around 2.30pm on Wednesday, December 29,” a Police Scotland spokesperson said.

“He was released on a promise to appear in Glasgow Sheriff Court at a later time.”