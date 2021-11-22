A 39-year-old man was found guilty of killing an 85-year-old woman more than 20 years after she died.

A 39-year-old man was found guilty of murdering an 85-year-old woman more than 20 years after she died.

Following a DNA breakthrough, a man was found guilty of killing an 85-year-old woman 20 years after she died.

Junior Young, 39, was found guilty of manslaughter today in the death of Hilda Lockert, who died in Brixton in April 2001 after being robbed outside her front door.

On April 30, Hilda’s coat and bag were grabbed from behind as she approached her home at Langport House, Overton Road.

Two men searched her coat pockets and snatched her shopping bag, bus pass, and wallet, all of which contained only £15.

She was taken to the hospital with a number of injuries, including a fractured knee, and had an operation as a result of the fall.

However, she developed a blood clot and died two weeks later on May 15, her 86th birthday.

According to medical reports, there was a “clear medical and real causal relationship” between Hilda’s knee fracture and her death.

Young was arrested a few weeks later on June 5 after police conducted preliminary inquiries, but he denied any involvement in the horrific attack.

In a DNA sample from Hilda’s shopping bag and coat at the time, forensic analysis found evidence that Young was present at the scene – but the match was not strong enough to charge him.

There were no witnesses and no CCTV footage of the crime.

However, the DNA samples from the shopping bag were re-examined in 2015 as part of a review, using an extremely sensitive method and specialized software.

The DNA sample was found to be 1 billion times more likely to have come from Young, Hilda, and another unrelated person than Hilda and two other unrelated people, according to the scientist who examined it.

“Until this attack, Hilda had been a very independent woman who continued to do all of her own shopping and housework,” said Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard of the Met Police.

“Because of her age and the fact that she was alone, Young saw her as an easy target and had no regard for the injuries he might cause when he robbed her violently.”

“Hilda’s untimely death shocked her family and friends, but she will never be forgotten, thanks in part to her family’s decision to name a street in Brixton after her.

“Similarly, despite the passage of time, we in the Met have never stopped fighting for justice for Hilda.

“We are pleased that Young now faces a significant custodial sentence as a result of scientific advances, and we hope that this serves as a warning to others who believe they have escaped justice that we will not give…

