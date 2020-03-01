a 39 year old Spanish woman contaminated and in serious condition, she was coming back from a 5 day stay in Belgium on Friday!

A 39-year-old woman, infected with coronavirus, was treated by a hospital in the Spanish region of Navarre. She was returning from Belgium on Friday, where she spent five days, report the Spanish authorities.

The woman from Pamplona returned from Belgium on Friday after staying there for five days. She suffered from double pneumonia and was immediately transferred to Navarra hospital, where she tested positive for coronavirus.

Alfredo Martinez hospital director said her condition is serious and she is in intensive care, he said at a press conference. She was immediately quarantined.

He also told the Spanish media that the patient had no previous pathology which justifies an “as rapid and significant” evolution of her condition.

Health services are currently examining people who have been in contact with the Spanish woman to prevent new infections.