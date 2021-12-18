A 4.9 magnitude earthquake has struck eastern Turkey.

According to the disaster authority, the tremor occurs 7.62 km beneath the surface in Van province’s Tusba district.

VAN is a Turkish city.

The country’s disaster agency reported that a magnitude 4.9 earthquake struck Turkey’s eastern Van province early Monday.

According to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the quake struck Tusba district at 00.46 a.m. local time (2146 GMT).

It happened 7.62 kilometers (4.73 miles) beneath the surface, according to the report.

According to initial reports, there were no fatalities or property damage, Van Governor Mehmet Emin Bilmez told Anadolu Agency.

The AFAD, gendarmerie, and 112 rescue teams are still searching the area, according to Bilmez.

Suleyman Soylu, the interior minister, announced on Twitter that teams from the ministry’s provincial directorate had been dispatched to the region to conduct the necessary investigations.