As she sat in her car, a 40-year-old British estate agent may have been killed in a “mistaken identity.”

As she sat in her car, a 40-year-old British estate agent may have been murdered in a “mistaken identity.”

As she sat in her car, a 40-year-old British estate agent may have been murdered in a “mistaken identity.”

A BRITISH estate agent who was shot dead in Florida, according to a friend of the murdered woman, was a victim of mistaken identity.

Sara Michelle Trost, a 40-year-old real estate agent and property manager, died after a tenant who had been evicted from a Coral Springs rental home allegedly abused her, mistaking her for his landlady.

A disgruntled former tenant of the house, Raymond Reese, 51, was arrested later that day.

“Apparently the owner of the house, who was evicting the tenant, also had a white Jeep and was a blonde-haired lady — like Sara,” Rabbi Shuey Biston, a close friend of Trost and her family, told the New York Times.

It’s a disaster.”

In honor of her, he said, “Sara was the sweetest of sweets.”

Always cracking jokes, laughing heartily, and smiling brightly.

“She was legit the life of the party and the sweetest, sweetest soul,” he added.

One witness says, “She would keep bottles of water in the front seat of her car to give to homeless people begging at traffic lines, expressing concern about them standing in the hot sun with nowhere to go.”

Sara’s British parents, who she hadn’t seen in two years, were spending a fortnight with her and her family when she was killed.

Her brother had traveled to Florida to join them on the day she was killed.

The alarm was first raised at the three-bedroom house around 12.30 p.m. on Thursday.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the mother of one was pronounced dead on the scene.

“When officers arrived, they discovered a vehicle with one female occupant in the driver’s seat suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” the Coral Springs police department said in a statement.

“Despite receiving immediate medical care, the driver died from her injuries on the scene and was pronounced dead.”

Neighbors claimed Reese was upset after being evicted from his (dollar)515,000 home, and he was arrested shortly after the incident.

Police have not provided any additional details, but they have stated that no other suspects are being sought at this time.

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy